The Boston Red Sox continue to make minor tweaks to the roster.

Boston on Wednesday announced they have traded first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis to the Texas Rangers in exchange for pitcher Jeffrey Springs. Because Travis was not on the 40-man roster, a roster spot had to be cleared for Springs, which resulted in Bobby Poyner getting designated for assignment.

Springs, who made his big league debut in 2018, posted a 6.40 ERA in 25 games last season for the Rangers. The 27-year-old only has started two games in his career. He was designated for assignment Wednesday morning so that Texas could make room on its roster for Todd Frazier and Robinson Chirinos.

Travis was DFA’d by the Red Sox on Jan. 2 to make room for backup catcher Kevin Plawecki. After clearing waivers, he accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A.

Poyner made his major league debut in 2018 and has gone up and down from the big leagues and minors since. He pitched in 13 games for the Sox in 2019, posting a 6.94 ERA. The southpaw was better his rookie season, recording a 3.22 ERA in the 2018 campaign.

