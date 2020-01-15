No one was happier for LSU than Odell Beckham Jr. when the Tigers won the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
The Cleveland Browns wide receiver and LSU product were seen handing out money after the victory Monday night. The school came out and said the money wasn’t real. But if you ask Joe Burrow, that may not be the case.
The QB, who’s projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, joined Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” on Wednesday and revealed he did indeed give out cash.
Check out the exchange, which happens around the 39-minute mark:
Big Cat: Did Odell give you money?
Burrow: Umm … yeah. I’m not a student-athlete anymore, so I can say yeah.
Big Cat: Yeah, that’s sick. He was just handing out cash? I was just thinking it would have been awesome if Odell just printed fake money as just a flex.
Burrow: With like his face on it?
Big Cat: Yeah, like you try to pay for a drink and … this is Monopoly money. That’s sick that he was just handing out cash. How much cash did he bring?
Burrow: I don’t know.
If the cash does indeed turn out to be real, that would violate the NCAA rules.
Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images