Man, the Tennessee Titans really didn’t like Tom Brady hype video.

Led by head coach Mike Vrabel, Titans players called each other “hyenas” — a reference to Brady’s lion-themed post — after their wild-card win over the New England Patriots on Saturday. Offensive lineman Taylor Lewan, one of the Titans’ vocal leaders, trolled Brady’s video in a particularly boastful Instagram post

Take a look:

(Warning: Lewan’s post contains some NSFW language.)

Listen, we get it. We understand why the Titans are yelling about hyenas and stuff.

But they do understand that the hyenas ultimately lose in “The Lion King,” right? Sure, they get to eat Scar, but they never return to the Pride Lands. Furthermore, in real life, lions really only lose to poachers.

But hey, don’t let facts get in the way of a good Instagram.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images