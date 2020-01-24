Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If it weren’t for Eli Manning, Tom Brady’s already legendary resume might look even better.

Manning officially retired Friday after 16 up-and-down seasons. The New York Giants quarterback did, however, reach the NFL’s peak — twice — stepping over Brady and the New England Patriots each time on the way to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

With Manning hanging ’em up, Brady sent his congratulations Friday, with a not-so-subtle mention of their shared past.

Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 24, 2020

And while Eli Manning got the best of Brady twice on the biggest stage, more often than not it was Brady and the Patriots standing in the way of Eli’s older brother Peyton. Brady can probably sleep just fine at night knowing his six Super Bowl rings are two more than the Brothers Manning have … combined.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images