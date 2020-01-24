Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox still don’t have a manager in wake of mutually parting ways with Alex Cora earlier this month, but that hasn’t stopped Boston’s baseball operations department from making personnel decisions.

The club announced Friday that 13 non-roster invitees have been added to the spring training roster for 2020. The Red Sox now have invited 21 players total to their major league spring training camp as non-roster invitees.

Here are the 13 players added Friday, sorted by position:

Roldani Baldwin, C

Rusney Castillo, OF

Jarren Duran, OF

Chad De La Guerra, IF

Marco Hernández, IF

Tommy Joseph, IF

Josh Ockimey, IF

Trevor Hildenberger, RHP

Tanner Houck, RHP

Bryan Mata, RHP

Brian Johnson, LHP

Daniel McGrath, LHP

Bobby Poyner, LHP

The Red Sox, who have a full 40-man roster, are scheduled to play their first spring training game Feb. 21. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 11, with the first full-squad workout scheduled for Feb. 17.

