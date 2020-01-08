Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Like seemingly everybody else Wednesday morning, Jarrett Stidham had something to say about Tom Brady’s Instagram post.

In case you missed it, Brady shared a lengthy message in which hinted at a return for the 2020 season. The post drew reactions from many around the sports world, including Brady’s backup quarterback.

Here’s the post:

And here’s Stidham’s comment:

“You’re the man 12!”

Short and to the point.

The same can’t be said for Benjamin Watson, who left a long, yet undeniably heartfelt, comment on Brady’s post.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images