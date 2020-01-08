Count Colin Cowherd among those perplexed by the Giants’ head-coaching hire.

It appears Joe Judge will be the replacement for Pat Shurmur in New York. Matt Rhule reportedly was the “clear frontrunner” for the gig, but the now-former Baylor head coach signed on to become the new Carolina Panthers head coach Tuesday morning. The Giants acted fast shortly thereafter in signing Judge, who previously had never been a head coach at any level.

Cowherd admittedly isn’t too familiar with Judge’s background, but he feels as though a bigger-name candidate like Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy would’ve been a better fit in the Meadowlands.

“Joe Judge just got hired by the New York Giants. I think the Giants panicked, I think Dave Gettleman panicked. This is a bad move, to me,” Cowherd said Tuesday on FS1’s “The Herd.” I don’t know much about Joe Judge, all I know is this: New York City is rich and powerful. It’s the No. 1 media market and it creates panic, overspending, overreaching and insanity. This guy is an assistant. He’s not ready, in my opinion, to be a head coach of the New York Giants. I just feel it’s a reach.

“I’m not saying he doesn’t have talent, but No. 1, (Bill) Belichick’s coaching tree has mostly been a disaster. Why? Because proximity to genius doesn’t equal genius. I could work next to Elon Musk for 10 years. His IQ is so much greater than mine, I’m not going to get bits and pieces of it. Andy Reid’s coaching tree is excellent, everybody works. Why? Because he is a mentor and a teacher and a big bear and he puts his arms around you and he shares his knowledge, whereas Belichick’s a genius and his coaching tree’s mostly been a mess.”

"The Giants panicked. This was a bad move to me… A once proud organization that has patted themselves on the back too long." @ColinCowherd reacts to Joe Judge being named the next head coach of the New York Giants: pic.twitter.com/wRWf4yd4Dm — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 7, 2020

Cowherd isn’t the only pundit with these sentiments. His FOX Sports colleague Shannon Sharpe hardly could hold back his laughter upon learning the Giants had signed the 38-year-old.

Given Judge’s minimal experience, New York clearly must have seen something in him that made the franchise move quickly. A reported “glowing recommendation” from Belichick probably didn’t hurt, either.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images