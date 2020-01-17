Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The appeals of Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics extend far beyond New England.

The NBA announced Friday the Celtics forward has the fourth-highest selling jersey in the 2019-20 NBA season to date, based on sales from the association’s official online store. Tatum’s No. 0 trails just LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry on the list of the NBA’s most popular jerseys.

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker, who wears No. 8, also appears on the list, coming in at 14th overall.

The Celtics also hold hold a lofty position on the list of the most popular team jerseys this season as they rank second behind only the Los Angeles Lakers.

👀 the NBA's most popular jersey and team merchandise lists… based on @NBASTORE sales from October 2019 through December 2019! pic.twitter.com/BCTW2Ebs2z — NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2020

Talk about Celtic pride.

