Will Tom Brady return to the New England Patriots next season? Will the famed quarterback take his talents elsewhere in 2020? Or will he simply call it a career?

With the 42-year-old hitting free agency this offseason, certainly anything is possible. Now, some Las Vegas oddsmakers are weighing in.

Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk Ed Salmons, for instance, believes the odds Brady will play with the Patriots next season currently sit around minus-500, or he’ll retire.

“He’s not going to the Chargers. That whole talk is nonsense,” Salmons said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey. “If he’s going to play, it’s going to be with the Patriots.”

And Salmons isn’t the only one that feels that way, either.

“There’s no chance (Brady plays for another team). I’d make him a big favorite to come back to the Patriots,” said Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito. “I know other players like (Joe) Montana, (Peyton) Manning and (Brett) Favre all finished with other teams. But the relationship between (Patriots owner Bob) Kraft and Brady is different.”

In fact, Esposito seems to believe Brady’s got more than just a year left in the tank.

“I think they’ll give him a two- or three-year deal,” he said. “Their defense is still really good. They just need to improve their skill position players.”

Only time will tell if these two are right on the money.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images