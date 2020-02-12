Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — What a couple days it’s been for Northeastern’s hockey programs.

The Huskies won the 42nd annual Women’s Beanpot on Tuesday at Walter Brown Arena in a 4-3 overtime thriller. Lauren MacInnis’ shot from the high slot with just under four minutes left in the second OT allowed Northeastern to secure its 17th Beanpot in program history. This also came one night after Northeastern beat BU in overtime in the men’s Beanpot Final.

It looked as though Northeastern’s Jess Schryver had scored the winner at 14:41 in the third, but BU’s Sammy Davis scored with 22.8 seconds to play in regulation, forcing overtime.

Chloe Aurard had Northeastern’s other goals. Kristina Schuler and Abby Cook also scored for BU.

Aerin Frankel turned away 30 shots for the Huskies, while Corinne Schroeder made 34 saves for the Terriers.

ALL SQUARE

BU would draw first blood, but the opening 20 minutes finished level at one.

The Huskies got an early power play, but it was the Terriers who would find the only goal in those two minutes. A puck whipped around the boards to Brooke Hobson at the point, but the Northeastern blueliner was unable to handle it and Schuler was able to poke it away and start her own breakaway. After darting through the neutral zone and into her attacking end, Schuler moved to her backhand and finished past Frankel at 4:55.

WHAT A START AT WALLY B! pic.twitter.com/TnH63NaazX — BU Women's Hockey (@TerrierWHockey) February 12, 2020

The two sides played even much of the rest of the period, with the Huskies pulling even just a few minutes before the period ended.

After gaining possession in the neutral zone, Aurard had a 2-on-1 but elected to shoot instead of pass. It proved to be the correct decision, beating Schroeder at 17:32.

🚨OUI! OUI! OUI!🚨 That's us screaming because Chloe Aurard has tied this thing up! We're all even at 1-1. #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/VuBsJW3V4F — Northeastern Women’s Hockey (@GoNUwhockey) February 12, 2020

BU had 10 shots in the first period to Northeastern’s nine.

CHATOIC SECOND

The middle period didn’t lack in activity, with both sides scoring once to go into the second intermission tied at two.

Northeastern took the lead on Aurard’s second goal of the night. A nice forechecking effort gave Northeastern possession behind the net, with Schryver nudging the puck out to Aurard at the doorstep. The French national quickly hammered home the go-ahead goal at 6:33.

🚨FRANTICALLY GOOGLING HOW TO SAY TWO IN FRENCH🚨 That's DEUX for Chloe Aurard! The #HowlinHuskies take a 2-1 lead. pic.twitter.com/uI8D31MDHX — Northeastern Women’s Hockey (@GoNUwhockey) February 12, 2020

Things soon would sour for Northeastern, however.

The Huskies lost top-pairing defenseman Skylar Fontaine to a match penalty after she was called for roughing in a scrum in front of Schroeder.

And in the resulting five-minute power play, the Terriers would pull even on Cook’s goal.

The senior blueliner pulled the trigger from the point, and her shot got through a bunch of net-front traffic to beat Frankel at 12:02.

Abby's shot gets through traffic to tie this game at 2-2! pic.twitter.com/4GYSV8POoP — BU Women's Hockey (@TerrierWHockey) February 12, 2020

WILD THIRD

Northeastern looked like it had scored the game-winner, but alas it hadn’t.

The Huskies went on the power play at 13:24 when Davis was given two minutes for cross-checking.

While on the man advantage, Aurard threw a shot on net that was stopped, with the rebound bouncing out to Alina Mueller. The center then gave it a go, and her attempt also was blocked, leaving a rebound. A scramble in front of the net ensued, and concluded with Schryver knocking home NU’s third goal at 14:41.

🚨SCHRYVER IS SHINING🚨 Jess Schryver gives the #HowlinHuskies a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal! Just over 5⃣ to go. pic.twitter.com/z2JtaDuVSx — Northeastern Women’s Hockey (@GoNUwhockey) February 12, 2020

But the Terriers would not be outdone,. They equalized with 22.8 seconds left to play.

With BU’s net empty, Cook one-timed a shot from the top of the circle on net. Frankel got a piece of it, but the puck slowly started trickling through her legs, and Davis crashed in and buried the loose change.

HUSKIES CLAIM OT … AND BEANPOT

It took nearly the entirety of the second overtime, but the Huskies did it.

While on the power play, MacInnis rifled a shot from the point that beat Schroeder at 14:03 for the game-winner.