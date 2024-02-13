BOSTON — Northeastern continued its Beanpot reign as the Huskies took down Boston University with a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory in the title bout Monday night at TD Garden.

The Huskies, who secured their fifth Beanpot title in the last six tournaments, improved their record to 13-12-1 on the season while the third-ranked Terriers dropped to 19-8-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Northeastern just seems to find a way to give BU trouble. And that was the case for most of the night even with the Terriers outplaying the Huskies for major stretches.

The Huskies just know how to play on the elevated stage of the Beanpot and were never fazed by the more powerful Terriers, who finished with a 36-17 shot advantage. Northeastern overcame three separate one-goal deficits, including one in the third period, until it came out on top in the extra frame to lift up the Beanpot trophy.

That type of resiliency is just tough to teach but the Huskies have it in spades and have continuously displayed it at the Beanpot.

And due to that, Northeastern gets to bring the trophy back to Huntington Ave. once again.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Gunnarwolfe Fontaine played the role of the hero again. He scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Huskies, which he also did in the Beanpot semifinal, and tallied two assists. It was his fifth career goal in the Beanpot.

— Jack Williams delivered a much-needed tally for Northeastern as he scored a power-play goal in midway through the third period to level the score at 3-3.

— BU star defenseman Lane Hutson notched a critical goal with 7.2 seconds left in the second period that gave the Terriers a 3-2 lead. Hutson fired in a one-timer from the slot off a feed from Jeremy Wilmer.

UP NEXT

Northeastern has a home-and-home series set with a Hockey East opponent as the Huskies will take on UMass-Lowell on Friday and Saturday.

The Terriers have two straight games lined up next with Providence. The home-and-home series against the Friars begins Friday at 7 p.m. ET on the road for BU.