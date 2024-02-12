Beanpot Wrap: Top-Ranked BC Flexes Muscles In Win Over Harvard

BOSTON — Top-ranked Boston College had little trouble with Harvard in Monday’s Beanpot consolation game, running away with a 5-0 win at TD Garden.

The Eagles improved their record to 21-5-1 while the Crimson dropped to 4-15-4.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Harvard did the best it could to stay with BC and all the firepower it possesses. But the Eagles simply were just too much for the Crimson — BC held a 39-17 shot advantage.

Story continues below advertisement

And when the Eagles ratcheted up the offensive pressure the Crimson buckled and had no answer. BC, which had four different goal scorers, put the game out of reach in the final minute of the second period when Bruins prospect Oskar Jellvik and star freshman Ryan Leonard, who was the eighth overall pick by the Washington Capitals in the 2023 NHL Draft, scored 15 seconds apart to the give the Eagles a three-goal lead.

The Eagles, who already have seven more wins than all of last season, only got one win out of the Beanpot, but they surely have their sights set on more. BC has as good of a chance as anyone to come away with a Hockey East title and perhaps a national title.

Meanwhile, the Crimson will just look to compile as many wins as they can before their season comes to a close next month.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Gabe Perreault, who is one of four first-round picks on the Eagles, turned in a two-point showing for BC with a goal and an assist. The New York Rangers prospect scored three goals in the Beanpot.

Story continues below advertisement

Gabo finishes the job. Eags on the high side 💪



💻 https://t.co/5s2DsDrbpC pic.twitter.com/Mb00PuRyWa — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 12, 2024

— Senior captain Eamon Powell also registered a goal and an assist. He also played a role in the stout defensive effort from the Eagles in front of netminder Jan Korec.

Pows turns on the jets and snaps one off the post 💨



💻 https://t.co/5s2DsDrbpC pic.twitter.com/GYPlp077L5 — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 12, 2024

— Leonard led the Eagles with a three-point performance. He assisted on Perreault’s opening goal and later buried a bullet of a one-timer past Harvard goalie Derek Mullahy, who made 27 saves. He also had a helper on Will Smith’s third-period goal.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

The Eagles have a Hockey East showdown on tap this weekend with 11th-ranked UMass. BC will travel out to Amherst to face the Minuteman on Friday before hosting them on Sunday in a matinee tilt.

Harvard will head back into ECAC play and take on St. Lawrence University on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET.