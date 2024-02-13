Northeastern Hero Headlines NESN Men’s Beanpot All-Tournament Team

There was pretty much everything imaginable in this year’s Beanpot with standout performances and thrilling finishes highlighting the 71st annual tournament.

The elevated stage of the Beanpot brought out the best from the players who took the ice for Harvard, Boston College, Boston University and Northeastern, which walked with its fifth title in six tournaments on Monday night.

NESN put together a men’s Beanpot All-Tournament team consisting of three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie. It wasn’t easy narrowing down the list, but here’s who made the team:

FORWARDS

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, Northeastern: Fontaine’s nickname might as well be Mr. Beanpot. The senior forward scored overtime goals in both the semifinals and the final to lift the Huskies to the Beanpot trophy and claim tournament MVP honors. Fontaine also had two assists in the title bout against BU to finish the tournament with four points.

Justin Hryckowian, Northeastern: Fontaine’s heroics can’t overshadow how immense the junior captain was for the Huskies. Hryckowian led all skaters in the tournament with five points coming from two goals and three assists. Northeastern head coach Jerry Keefe said Hryckowian “willed” the Huskies to their semifinal win over Harvard, and he was a catalyst for them again against the Terriers.

Macklin Celebrini, Boston University: The freshman forward, who many expect will be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NHL draft, is as pure a goal-scorer as they come and showed it in the tournament. Celebrini scored one of the highlight-reel goals of the Beanpot when he blasted in a one-timer top shelf in BU’s opening-round win over BC. Celebrini scored three goals to lead the Terriers.

Honorable mention: Gabe Perreault (BC), Ryan Leonard (BC).

DEFENSEMEN

Lane Hutson, Boston University: The Terriers relied on the 5-foot-10, 162-pound sophomore a ton throughout the tournament. Hutson, who was a second-round pick by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft, looked like he had the game-deciding goal for BU in the Beanpot final before Northeastern stormed back. Huston also added an assist in the tournament.

Eamon Powell, Boston College: The senior captain and Tampa Bay Lightning prospect played a key role for the Eagles, tallying three points on a goal and two assists. Powell also played a big hand in BC notching a shutout in the consolation game against Harvard.

Honorable mention: Vinny Borgesi (Northeastern).

GOALIE

Derek Mullahy, Harvard: Mullahy didn’t walk away with the Eberly award as he was narrowly edged out for the best save percentage in the tournament by Northeastern’s Cameron Whitehead. But the senior netminder was outstanding for the Crimson and was a big reason why they nearly took down the Huskies in the semifinals. Mullahy made a litany of terrific saves as he faced an onslaught of pressure. The Scituate, Mass. native finished the tournament stopping 62 of 68 shots.

Honorable mention: Cameron Whitehead (Northeastern).