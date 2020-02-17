Mookie Betts was one of the best leadoff hitters the Red Sox had in quite a few seasons. But now that void must be filled.

Betts, as you probably know by now, was traded from Boston to the Los Angeles Dodgers with David Price. The All-Star outfielder spent most of his time as the Sox’s leadoff man, so the team has some decisions to make.

Andrew Benintendi, who briefly spent time in the top spot last year, is a candidate come Opening Day. Interim manager Ron Roenicke didn’t say the left fielder indeed would bat leadoff, but certainly eluded to it Monday.

“We’ll see what happens. Benny is always a guy I bring up because he did it last year because he’s an on-base guy. I know he can hit, he’s a really good hitter and has a really good eye,” he said in Ft. Myers, Fla., per WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “He takes pitches, he does everything you need as a leadoff hitter and he can steal bases too so I like him in the leadoff spot we’ll see in camp – I’m sure I’ll have a conversation with him and if he’s good with it, we’ll try and see how it goes and see how everybody else fits in.”

Benintendi batted .256 when hitting first. But according to Bradford, his numbers weren’t the strongest when leading the game off, going just 5-for-42.

Opening Day isn’t until March 26, so there is some time between now and then for Roenicke to finalize the roster.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images