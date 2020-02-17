Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall is really, really tall.

That’s it. That’s the tweet.

Just kidding. We have an actual tweet to show you that illustrates just how absurdly tall the 7-foot-5 Fall is compared to those around him. The photo, taken by NBA reporter Tim Reynolds, shows the Boston Celtics big man in a crowd of people at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

(You can click here to view the photo.)

Let’s hope there’s no seat-reclining drama on that flight!

As for the Celtics, they’ll return to the court Friday when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first leg of a four-game West Coast road trip.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images