Tacko Fall is really, really tall.
That’s it. That’s the tweet.
Just kidding. We have an actual tweet to show you that illustrates just how absurdly tall the 7-foot-5 Fall is compared to those around him. The photo, taken by NBA reporter Tim Reynolds, shows the Boston Celtics big man in a crowd of people at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
(You can click here to view the photo.)
Let’s hope there’s no seat-reclining drama on that flight!
As for the Celtics, they’ll return to the court Friday when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first leg of a four-game West Coast road trip.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images