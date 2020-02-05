Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, of Arlington, Mass. will compete in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk contest in part of the league’s fast-approaching All-Star weekend in Chicago.

Connaughton will face stiff competition in the event as he’s the only first-year participant. The four-man event will feature 2016 runner-up and Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon, 2008 champion and Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard and 2017 participant Derrick Jones Jr., of the Miami Heat, along with Connaughton.

The 2020 Slam Dunk participants at NBA All-Star Weekend: – Bucks' Pat Connaughton

– Magic's Aaron Gordon

– Lakers' Dwight Howard

– Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/tDQ6yNVGUS — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 4, 2020

The 27-year-old Connaughton, a Notre Dame product, measures at 6-foot-5 and recorded a 44-inch vertical during the 2015 NBA Combine. He was selected No. 40 overall by the Brooklyn Nets in 2015. Connaughton averages just shy of five points in 18 minutes per game this season, his second in Milwaukee.

The NBA All-Star weekend takes place from Feb. 14-16 with the dunk contest being held on Feb. 15.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images