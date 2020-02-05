Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, of Arlington, Mass. will compete in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk contest in part of the league’s fast-approaching All-Star weekend in Chicago.
Connaughton will face stiff competition in the event as he’s the only first-year participant. The four-man event will feature 2016 runner-up and Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon, 2008 champion and Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard and 2017 participant Derrick Jones Jr., of the Miami Heat, along with Connaughton.
The 2020 Slam Dunk participants at NBA All-Star Weekend:
– Bucks' Pat Connaughton
– Magic's Aaron Gordon
– Lakers' Dwight Howard
– Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/tDQ6yNVGUS
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images