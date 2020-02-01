Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The women’s singles competition of the 2020 Australian Open will come to a close Saturday.

Sofia Kenin, the 14th-ranked tennis player in the world, will take on Garbine Muguruza at Rod Laver Arena in the women’s singles final.

Kenin beat Ashleigh Barty, the top player in the world, in the semifinal, while Muguruza knocked off fourth-ranked Simona Halep to reach the championship.

Here’s how to watch the Australian Open Women’s Singles Final:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 1 at 3:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images