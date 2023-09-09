Tom Brady made a pit stop on his way up to New England, where he will be honored by the Patriots at Sunday’s season opener.

But Brady got the US Open on Friday night a little later than he had hoped.

Brady wanted to see Novak Djokovic square off against Ben Shelton in the tournament’s semifinals, but missed the match. Brady, who was accompanied by his three children, caught up with Djokovic after he beat Shelton in straight sets, and explained why he wasn’t on time.

“I wish we could’ve seen you play tonight,” Brady told Djokovic, per video posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, by The Athletic’s Zack Pierce. “But they had school in Miami, so we had to let them finish, and then we flew up. But I was hoping you’d have the night match.”

School priorities took precedence this time around for Brady’s kids instead of hopping on a jet early to catch a must-see event.

But even though they didn’t get to catch Djokovic play, getting to attend the US Open before heading on up to see Brady celebrated by the Patriots will still be a pretty cool experience not offered to many.

And there’s no shot for the Brady clan to watch Djokovic in the US Open final against Daniil Medvedev, who upset Carlos Alcaraz in the other semifinal, with that match scheduled to take place Sunday.