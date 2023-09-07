US Open Women's Semifinals Betting Trends: Gauff and Sabalenka Being Backed by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The electrifying atmosphere of the US Open has once again gripped tennis aficionados and bettors alike. The Women’s Singles category, in particular, has seen some dramatic odds movements, reflecting the ever-evolving narrative of the tournament. Let’s dive into the current standout trends.

Cori Gauff (USA)

Starting the tournament with opening odds of +1400, American prodigy Cori Gauff has quickly solidified herself as a favorite among the betting community. After a strong start, her odds tightened to +700 before the first round and have continued to shrink, currently resting at a compelling +175 before the semifinals. Gauff’s captivating journey has been backed by 27.6% of tickets and a significant 25.3% of the handle. Gauff will match up with Karolina Muchova in tonight’s semi.

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)

The Belarusian powerhouse Aryna Sabalenka commenced her US Open journey at +1000. Rapidly proving her prowess on the court, her odds improved to +450 before the opening round, and they’ve continued to trend favorably. Currently, they stand at an impressive +125 ahead of the semifinals. Sabalenka commands 13.5% of tickets, but notably, a dominant 26.8% of the handle is resting on her performance, indicating larger wagers in her favor. Sabalenka takes on Madison Keys for a spot in the Final on the line.

Madison Keys (USA)

Another American hope, Madison Keys, had a rollercoaster start. She opened with +3300, saw a spike to +5000, and then narrowed down to +2800. Her odds have since shortened significantly, and she currently sits at +500 before the semifinals. Keys remains an intriguing outside bet, holding 4.2% of tickets and 2.1% of the handle.

Karolina Muchova (CZE)

Czech talent Karolina Muchova began with odds of +2000. Despite a brief unfavorable shift, her odds have been on a steady decline and currently stand at +500 before the semifinals. With 3.4% of both tickets and handle, Muchova remains a consistent choice among bettors.

In Closing

The Women’s Singles at the US Open is showcasing outstanding tennis and intriguing insights into the betting psyche. From established names to emerging talents, these trends give a snapshot of where the betting community’s faith (and money) lies. As the competition intensifies, these trends offer a tantalizing glimpse into the championship’s potential outcome.

