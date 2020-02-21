Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston College earned themselves a huge win Thursday night.

The No. 6 Eagles traveled to Matthews Arena to take on the No. 9 Northeastern Huskies and came away with their fourth straight victory as they took the contest 3-2.

Northeastern jumped on the board first with a finish from Matt Filipe 2:08 into the contest, but BC would strike back potting three straight goals throughout the remainder of the first and second periods to take a 3-1 lead.

The Huskies would get one back 6:47 into the final period but it would not be enough as the Eagles would hold them off for the huge Hockey East win.

