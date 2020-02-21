The Celtics largely are flying under the radar as one of the best teams in the NBA.

They certainly aren’t going unnoticed by Colin Cowherd, however.

Cowherd played his 3-Word Game on Thursday, which marked the start of the second half of the 2019-20 season. As for the C’s, “The Herd” host believes there’s a legitimate possibility they’re still playing in June.

“Celtics: Can win title,” Cowherd said on FOX Sports 1. “Three guys averaging 20 a game, only team in the NBA that can say that. By the way, they match up well with Milwaukee, split regular season with them. They’re also third in scoring defense, they’ve got depth, third in points per game differential. This team gets overshadowed by the star-driven Lakers, the Clippers’ story and Milwaukee’s massive regular season. Name another NBA team with four starters — three average 20 — that can give you 24 on any given night. It doesn’t exist. The Lakers don’t know who gives them 18 after LeBron (James) and Anthony Davis. I think they can win the title.”

Boston Celtics: Can Win Title Los Angeles Lakers: Feel Too Old@ColinCowherd plays his 3-word NBA game: pic.twitter.com/g3uPKRmRm5 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 21, 2020

We’re not totally sold on the Celtics matching up well with the Bucks, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. boast daunting size that at times can be an absolute nightmare for smaller teams like the C’s. That said, Milwaukee isn’t going to be able to just waltz to the NBA Finals, and Brad Stevens’ group, at a minimum, should be able to give the Bucks a run for their money.

Boston will play its first game post-All-Star break Friday when it visits the Minnesota Timberwolves.

