Jaylen Brown may have missed out on being an All-Star this season, but he’s got plenty of other things going for him.

The Boston Celtics swingman was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday after a wildly successful streak the week prior. This is the second time he’s earned the honor, and it’s clear why.

Brown averaged 25 points and 6.3 rebounds in three games last week while shooting 55 percent from the field.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens has been proud of how the young star has responded.

“I’m really happy with how he’s attacked it and I’m happy with how Jayson’s attacked it since he was named (an All-Star),” Stevens said Monday before the Celtics’ tilt against the Atlanta Hawks, per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “It’s not the end-all, be-all. You just play the next game as hard as you can.”

The 23-year-old’s success isn’t limited to the present, either. He’s averaged 20.4 points and 6.6 rebounds from 49.7 percent shooting in 40 games this season.

Brown has improved leaps and bounds since entering the NBA in 2016, as evidenced by the four-year, $115 million deal he signed with the Celtics in October. He’s certainly en route to earning that contract, too, making a run for a spot in the 2020 All-Star Game just three months later.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images