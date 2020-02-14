Brad Stevens feared for Grant Williams’ life Thursday night at TD Garden.

Well, not really.

Stevens jokingly sought a wellness check on Williams after the rookie felt the wrath of a violent dunk by Montrezl Harrell. The Clippers forward posted up Williams in the corner before driving right and throwing down a thunderous one-handed slam.

You can check out the highlight-reel dunk at the 8:41 mark in the video below.

Considering the level of emphasis on the throw-down, Stevens wanted to make sure the 21-year-old was OK.

While Harrell certainly won that battle, Williams and the Celtics won the war by claiming a 141-133 double-overtime victory to head into the NBA All-Star break on a high note.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images