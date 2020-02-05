Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brad Stevens expects to stay the course.

The Boston Celtics head coach told reporters Wednesday he doesn’t foresee the team making any blockbuster deals at the NBA trade deadline, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg and Boston Sports Journal’s and 98.5 The Sport’s Hub’s Brian Robb.

Brad Stevens said he does not anticipate any major activity from team at deadline. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 5, 2020

Brad Stevens believes if the Celtics do anything at trade deadline, it will be minor. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 5, 2020

The Celtics reportedly have the “strongest interest” in trading for Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond and had been engaged in talks with the Houston Rockets for Clint Capela before they agreed to send him to the Atlanta Hawks in one of the biggest deals in recent NBA history.

However, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge seemingly ended speculation about a major Celtics trade Tuesday when he revealed he’s focused on strengthening the Celtics’ bench.

Stevens obviously has received that message and communicated more-or-less the same thing, as Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline nears.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images