BOSTON — Brett Brown knows the Celtics will be no easy task when the Philadelphia 76ers visit Boston on Saturday night.

And he probably spent most of his Friday trying to figure out how to stop the C’s defensively.

Philadelphia is 9-16 on the road this season, which certainly doesn’t bode well for the 76ers coming into TD Garden. Prior to tip-off, Brown said Boston is a team that keeps him up at night.

“The Celtics keep you up late trying to game plan against them defensively,” the head coach said.

The Celtics have three players averaging at least 20 points per game, while Gordon Hayward is just behind Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with 17.2. And even though Boston will be without Walker (left knee soreness) Saturday night, Philly still will have a tough task in a strong Celtics offense if it wants to stop its losing streak from extending to two.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images