The Boston Bruins return to the ice for their second game in as many nights, taking on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.
Jaroslav Halak is set to make his first start since the NHL All-Star break, one night after Tuukka Rask saved 37 of 38 shot attempts in a win over the Winnipeg Jets.
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy will make at least one change up front as Par Lindholm will be inserted into the lineup for Sean Kuraly as the fourth-line center.
The Wild, who won three of their last four heading into the break, could prove more refreshed than the B’s as they will be playing their first game out of the nine-day bye-week.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (30-10-12)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman
Joakim Nordstrom–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork
Anton Blidh–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon
Jaroslav Halak
MINNESOTA WILD (23-21-6)
Zach Parise–Eric Staal–Mats Zuccarello
Jason Zucker–Victor Rask–Kevin Fiala
Jordan Greenway–Mikko Koivu–Ryan Hartman
Ryan Suter–Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin–Matthew Dumba
Carson Soucy–Greg Pateryn
Devan Dubnyk
