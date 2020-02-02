Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins return to the ice for their second game in as many nights, taking on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.

Jaroslav Halak is set to make his first start since the NHL All-Star break, one night after Tuukka Rask saved 37 of 38 shot attempts in a win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy will make at least one change up front as Par Lindholm will be inserted into the lineup for Sean Kuraly as the fourth-line center.

The Wild, who won three of their last four heading into the break, could prove more refreshed than the B’s as they will be playing their first game out of the nine-day bye-week.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (30-10-12)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman

Joakim Nordstrom–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork

Anton Blidh–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon

Jaroslav Halak

MINNESOTA WILD (23-21-6)

Zach Parise–Eric Staal–Mats Zuccarello

Jason Zucker–Victor Rask–Kevin Fiala

Jordan Greenway–Mikko Koivu–Ryan Hartman

Ryan Suter–Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin–Matthew Dumba

Carson Soucy–Greg Pateryn

Devan Dubnyk

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images