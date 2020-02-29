Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brock Holt loved Boston, and Boston loved him.

When he signed with the Milwaukee Brewers in free agency earlier this month, it provoked an emotional response from fans on social media. That prompted one Brewers staffer to ensure Red Sox fans that the utilityman is in good hands via a handwritten letter.

Here’s what led up to this.

Sarah Griffin, a beat reporter for the Cape Cod Baseball League, penned an article to her personal website titled, “The Depressed Red Sox Fan’s Guide to Becoming a Brewers Fan.” Griffin told NESN that the long form read took her three days to write, but she was inspired after adopting the Brewers herself to follow right fielder Christian Yelich.

The work was well worth it based on the response she received.

In an update, Griffin posted the response she got from Caitlin Moyer, Milwaukee’s director of new media in the form of a letter and swag bag.

“We enjoyed reading your articles about the Brewers and welcome you with open arms to our fanbase,” the note read.

“We will take good care of Brock and I’m sure the fans here will adore him as much as he was cherished in Boston. Thank you for following and for your kind words. Let us know if you make it to Milwaukee this summer!

“We will take good care of Brock and I’m sure the fans here will admire him as much as he was cherished in Boston” 🥺🖤 the NICEST thing ever. Means a lot knowing my articles are being read by people besides me. Thank you again @Cmoyer @Brewers can’t wait for this season🖤 pic.twitter.com/fQn3u5urwF — Sarah (@skg_18) February 28, 2020

Whether the Milwaukee market embraces Holt the way Boston did is to be determined, but Lakyn Holt, wife of the former Red Sox, appreciated the sentiment, responding to the Tweet saying, “Well this is pretty awesome!”

Holt signed a one-year, $3.25 million contract with all of it guaranteed.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images