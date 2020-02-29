Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins have some decisions to make with upcoming unrestricted free agents, including Torey Krug.

The Boston defenseman is in the final year of his contract and is set to become a UFA at the end of this season. Krug has mentioned interest in taking less money to remain with the Black and Gold, and general manager Don Sweeney said talks between the two sides are “very cordial.”

Krug spoke about his upcoming free agency with WEEI on Friday, noting the Bruins will do “whatever they need to do.”

“No, I’ve been in the same spot from Day One,” he said, per WEEI.com’s Matt Kalman. “Just obviously trying to respect the situation here and trying to find a balance of being paid fairly and obviously being part of a winning team too.

“… The Bruins are going to do whatever they need to do and their situation.”

Krug has spent his entire pro career with Boston. He has eight goals and 35 assists in 57 games played this season.

