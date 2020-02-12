Boston Bruins center David Krejci is in the latter portion of his career after having plenty of success during 14 seasons in the NHL.

Whether its three (!) trips to the Stanley Cup Finals in the 2010s (including the title in 2011) or ten playoff appearances, there’s lots to love about what the 33-year-old Krejci’s accomplished. The Czech Republic native has amassed an impressive 207 goals and 475 assists since joining the Bruins in 2006, and is currently two games shy of his 900th NHL contest.

In the end, whenever that will be, Krejci hopes he’ll be remembered fondly by fans.

“I want my name to be associated with a winner,” Krejci said, per WEEI’s Matt Kalman. “You know obviously I’ve (won the Stanley Cup Final) once, but I know we can still do it here. I think we have a really, really good group of guys, good team, so I don’t need any individual recognition or anything. I just want to be included in that winning circle.”

He maintains a positive outlook.

“Obviously when you get older people talk. But so many of the older people, they tell you ‘Keep playing as long as you can.’ So I’m just enjoying every day,” Krejci said. “I’m happy to be here and having fun. It always helps when the team’s doing good. So I’m happy where I am, just enjoying each day.”

Wise advice.

