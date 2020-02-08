Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

John Moore is going to get back in the Bruins’ lineup, but it’ll be due to the absence of Brandon Carlo.

Boston’s second-pairing right defenseman did not practice Friday ahead of Saturday’s matinee against the Arizona Coyotes. Following practice, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated Carlo was going back to Colorado due to a family matter.

“He got a personal day, family matter,” Cassidy said. So he went home, he will not play (Saturday). We expect him back for Sunday, that’s the plan.”

With Carlo out, Moore will play on the second pairing alongside Torey Krug. Moore has not played since Jan. 19, with Jeremy Lauzon taking Moore’s third-pairing spot of late.

Puck drop for Bruins-Coyotes will be at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at TD Garden. The Bruins then will travel to Detroit to face the Red Wings on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images