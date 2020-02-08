Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, was the highest-ranked representative of the New England Patriots on Pro Football Focus’ top 101 Players of 2019.

The All-Pro Gilmore landed No. 22 overall on the list.

“For the majority of the season, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was a true shutdown cornerback for their defense,” Pro Football Focus wrote. “He won the AP’s Defensive Player of the Year, and while PFF went in a different direction for that award, there is little doubt he had an excellent season.

“Gilmore allowed a passer rating of just 48.0 when targeted and a completion percentage under 50%. The only real negative on his season was struggling to contain DeVante Parker against Miami in Week 17, where he gave up the only 100-yard receiving performance of his season.”

Gilmore was one of four Patriots to earn the honor, along with teammates Kyle Van Noy, Devin McCourty and Joe Thuney.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images