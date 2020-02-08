BOSTON — The Boston Bruins are beginning to get healthier.

Both Joakim Nordstom and Connor Clifton could make their returns to game action within the next week or so, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated before Saturday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes.

Nordstrom on Saturday will miss his third straight game due to a condition related to allergies. But with the Bruins set to play Sunday against the Red Wings in Detroit, it’s not out of the question for the fourth-line winger to return then.

“Nordstrom’s progressing, so he’s an option as well (against Detroit),” Cassidy said. “We’d like to get him back in the mix, through to no fault of his own really to miss a few games. … He’s going to travel, he could be an option. I’m not saying he will be available, but he is going to travel.”

When Nordstrom returns, it likely would force either Anton Blidh or Par Lindholm out of the lineup.

Clifton hasn’t played since sustaining an upper-body injury in a Dec. 29 win over the Buffalo Sabres. The 24-year-old defenseman practiced Friday in a red non-contact jersey, but could become available as soon as Wednesday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens.

“He will not go on the trip (to Detroit),” Cassidy said. “Tuesday will be a full practice so he’ll be back with us then. So Wednesday is a lot more of a possibility, or the weekend — we might wait all the way to Saturday, give him the couple extra days.”

When he returns, Clifton will be competing with Jeremy Lauzon and John Moore for a spot on the third defensive pairing with Matt Grzelcyk. Since Clifton is on injured reserve, the Bruins will have to clear a spot on the roster for him. Lauzon does not require waivers to get sent down, so he would be a likely candidate to go back to Providence.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images