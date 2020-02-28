Chris Wagner is going to miss some time, but it doesn’t sound like his absence will be an extended one.

The Boston Bruins’ fourth line winger departed Thursday’s win over the Dallas Stars early. Late in the second period, Wagner essentially tackled Mattias Janmark to the ice after the Stars center hit David Krejci from behind. Wagner was given a roughing penalty, but upon serving it he did not return to the game the rest of the night.

It’s unclear what specifically his ailment is, but it will keep him out of Saturday’s game against the New York Islanders.

“He’s day-to-day, upper-body,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said after Friday’s practice. “He’s not going to travel because he didn’t skate today, it’s a 1 o’clock game (Saturday), so hopefully he gets back on the ice tomorrow if he’s feeling better. If that’s the case then Tuesday would be a good look for him. But we’ll know a little more tomorrow.”

If healthy enough, the next possible return to game action for Wagner would be Tuesday against the Lighting in Tampa.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images