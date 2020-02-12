Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts and David Price will don Dodger blue for the first time Wednesday afternoon.

Both players, who officially were acquired via trade with the Boston Red Sox on Monday, will be introduced by the Dodgers on Wednesday at an introductory press conference. The event is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET.

Earlier Wednesday, the Dodgers offered a sneak peek at Betts and Price’s new uniforms.

You can watch the full press conference in the video below:

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images