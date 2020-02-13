Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dustin Pedroia’s road to recovery hasn’t been an easy one. And it won’t be much easier this season.

The Red Sox second baseman suffered a “significant setback” in January while rehabbing his surgically repaired knee. Pedroia suffered the injury in 2017 when then-Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado slid hard and spiked the infielder’s knee.

Pedroia was limited to just nine games between 2018 and 2019, but always was determined he’d make a healthy return to the diamond. That still rang true this offseason, but the setback now has his future in doubt and put a hold on his spring training arrival.

And as of Wednesday, interim manager Ron Roenicke isn’t exactly certain if (or when) the 36-year-old will arrive in Fort Myers, Fla.

“I don’t really know,” Roenicke said, per WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “Our medical group hasn’t talked to him lately to see where he’s at. I’ll probably try to call him today (Wednesday) or (Thursday) and find out where we are and what he’s thinking and try to go from there.”

Position players report to spring training Feb. 16.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images