Kassian’s suspension comes after he kicked Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak in the chest with his skate during Thursday night’s game. The incident occurred at 17:38 of the first period, but wasn’t called a penalty at the time.

β€œHe was holding my leg, it was reactionary,” Kassian told reporters after the game, per the Tampa Bay Times. β€œI was just trying to get him off me, kick him off me. I was just trying to get my foot loose. If I kicked him hard, I think he would have flew back or the ref would have called a penalty.”

The Oilers will be without Kassian when they host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.