Kassian’s suspension comes after he kicked Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak in the chest with his skate during Thursday night’s game. The incident occurred at 17:38 of the first period, but wasn’t called a penalty at the time.

“He was holding my leg, it was reactionary,” Kassian told reporters after the game, per the Tampa Bay Times. “I was just trying to get him off me, kick him off me. I was just trying to get my foot loose. If I kicked him hard, I think he would have flew back or the ref would have called a penalty.”

The Oilers will be without Kassian when they host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.