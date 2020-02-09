Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s probably safe to say Enes Kanter no longer is in Kevin Durant’s corner, if he ever was at all.

In case you missed it, Durant harshly criticized his former Thunder teammates during a recent appearance on “All The Smoke,” a podcast co-hosted by ex-NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. Durant, who played with Kanter in Oklahoma City from 2015 to 2016, was answering a question about why he left the Thunder to sign with the Golden State Warriors.

Read his comments below, along with Kanter’s reaction to them:

Make of that what you will.

Durant, who signed with the Nets this past offseason, still is recovering from the Achilles injury he suffered during the NBA Finals. Kanter, meanwhile, has been a key contributor on a Celtics team that is among the best in the NBA.

Brooklyn and Boston will meet March 3 at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Images