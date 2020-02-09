Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No, Patriots fans: Chase Winovich is not spending his offseason playing in the XFL.

It would be understandable if you believed otherwise, however.

If you watched Saturday’s game between the DC Defenders and the Seattle Dragons, you likely heard Defenders center Dillon Day (formerly of the Denver Broncos) drop an f-bomb during a sideline interview. It was funny stuff and a great (or concerning, depending on your viewpoint) example of the potential of the XFL.

But Winovich had a different takeaway. Check out this tweet from New England’s young edge rusher:

(The video does contain some NSFW language — obviously.)

Identity theft is not a joke! https://t.co/PmlicUC8u2 — Chase Winovich (@Wino) February 9, 2020

Yeah, that’s a Chase Winovich doppelganger.

The Defenders went on to earn a 31-19 win over the Dragons. Former NFL quarterback Cardale Jones completed 16 of 26 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images