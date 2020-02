The Boston Bruins had themselves a night. B’s defeat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 making this Bruce Cassidy’s 200th win, meanwhile David Krejci played in his 900th NHL game. Additionally, 22-year-old defenseman Charlie McAvoy scored his second goal of the season. NESN’s Courtney Cox recaps the game in the video above with the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson--/USA TODAY Sports Images