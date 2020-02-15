Spring training is in full swing for all of Major League Baseball, meaning Opening Day is right around the corner.

MLB.com projected all 30 teams’ opening day lineups, rotations, and closer as we sit almost a month out from the start of the regular season. Here’s what they believe the Boston Red Sox could look like to open the season.

Lineup:

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Alex Verdugo, RF

Christian Vazquez, C

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Jose Peraza, 2B

Rotation:

Chris Sale

Eduardo Rodriguez

Nathan Eovaldi

Martin Perez

Opener

Closer:

Brandon Workman

While a lot still to be determined with the Red Sox’s Opening Day roster, Brandon Workman’s spot as closer seems to be among the best bets. As for Verdugo, he might not be ready for the start of the season due to a stress fracture.

