The Patriots appear to be serious about bringing back Tom Brady.

But if New England and the future Hall of Famer are unable to strike a deal before the start of free agency, multiple teams will be ready to pounce.

Among teams reportedly poised to pursue Brady is the Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of being a clear upgrade over current starting quarterback Derek Carr, Brady would help generate considerable buzz for the Black and Silver as they head into their first season in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

But how can Jon Gruden and Co. convince Brady to ditch Foxboro for Vegas? Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky on Monday suggested one way the Raiders can pitch the six-time Super Bowl champion.

“If I’m the Raiders, I’m going to go, ‘Come, you make the 12th pick. It’s going to be an offensive skill player and we’ll let you go through this process and pick the receiver that you want,'” Orlovsky said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “I don’t know if Tom’s great at all that scouting. I would imagine he’s phenomenal at it.”

Being involved in the draft process seemingly would satisfy Brady’s top priority, which reportedly is being surrounded by a strong supporting cast. And when you break it down, the Raiders don’t seem to be all that far away from being a legitimate offensive threat. They have an above-average offensive line which includes Brady’s former blind-side protector, Trent Brown, to go along with a budding star in tight end Darren Waller as well as running back Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns in only 13 games as a rookie.

The Raiders aren’t the only team primed to make a legitimate offer to Brady, though. Their division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, have an even greater need for quarterback help and reportedly are prepared to meet one of Brady’s important requests.

