MLB free agent Brock Holt still doesn’t have a team to play for this season, and according to multiple reports out of Red Sox spring training, his former team gave away his jersey number.

The Red Sox assigned newly acquired outfielder Alex Verdugo No. 12. on Wednesday morning, further hinting the 2015 All-Star won’t be returning to Boston for the 2020 campaign.

Here’s the full list of jersey numbers for the newest members of the Red Sox, including Jeter Downs.

Big news from the Red Sox clubhouse: Alex Verdugo has been given No. 12, previously worn by Brock Holt. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) February 12, 2020

Other numbers: Dalbec 29

Downs 20

Plawecki 25

Peraza 3

Perez 54

Wong 30

Osich 35 https://t.co/HbjqqcHtb7 — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) February 12, 2020

A fan favorite over the course of his seven-year career with the Red Sox, Holt was a valuable component to the roster filling in wherever he was needed, especially over the course of the past two seasons to fill the void Dustin Pedroia left at second base.

Holt’s versatility allowed him to start multiple games at every position with the exception of pitcher and catcher. In the 2019 season, he slashed a batting average of .297, an on-base percentage of .369 and a slugging percentage of .402.

His desire to stay in Boston is no secret, as Holt told WEEI’s Rob Bradford that he’d “love to play here forever” during spring training last year. Of course, that was fresh off a World Series season where the organization was in a much different state, but it seems like Holt would wear any number if it meant putting a Red Sox jersey back on.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images