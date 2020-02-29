Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox are back in action Saturday afternoon when they take on the Yankees.

Boston is looking to snap a two-game losing skid, while New York looks to make it five straight wins.

Red Sox fans will see some familiar faces in the lineup, along with newcomers and prospects. Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for Boston.

You can catch all the action on NESNplus beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET. NESN’s spring training coverage is presented by John Deere.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX

Kevin Pillar, RF

Jackie Bradley Jr, CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Mitch Moreland, 1B

José Peraza, 2B

Jonathan Lucroy, DH

Bobby Dalbec, 3B

C.J. Chatham, SS

Marcus Wilson, LF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP

NEW YORK YANKEES

Tyler Wade, 2B

Luke Voit, 1B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Clint Frazier, RF

Erik Kratz, C

Thairo Estrada, SS

Estevan Florial, CF

Chris Gittens, DH

Thomas Milone, LF

Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images