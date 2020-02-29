Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things are getting a bit tense between the last two NBA MVP’s.

Houston Rockets guard and 2017-18 NBA MVP James Harden threw some shade at Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on Friday in an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. Harden spoke about the 2018-19 MVP, responding to his “pass the ball” joke from the NBA All-Star draft by saying, “I wish I could run and be 7 feet and dunk. Like that takes no skill at all.”

Antetokounmpo got his chance to clap back, making clear he is not just a power guy and that his game is far more than what Harden claimed it was.

“My game is not just power for sure,” Antetokounmpo said, as transcribed by ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “I came in when I was 18, I was 180 pounds, so to power through big guys was kind of tough.

“I try to get my passes more accurate and it’s a lot of things I’m still adding, and hopefully when I add all those things in my game, I’m a more complete player and I’m better and can help my team win and the game is easier,” Antetokounmpo added.

Fans who watch the NBA will agree that Antetokounmpo is far more than just a player who runs and dunks the ball.

The Bucks and Rockets will play again March 25.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images