David Pastrnak’s efforts on Wednesday night, and the efforts of those at TD Garden, have helped a good cause.

After the Boston Bruins’ winger netted his third goal of the game against the Montreal Canadiens, B’s fans took part in the well-established tradition and threw their hats on the ice.

The Bruins announced on Twitter during the second intermission that those hats will be donated to the New England Center for Homeless Veterans.

The hats tossed onto the ice following @pastrnak96's hat trick tonight will be donated to the New England Center for Homeless Veterans. 🎩 pic.twitter.com/F2i7f5gNF0 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 13, 2020

It had been an impressive night for the 23-year-old Pastrnak. His first goal of the contest earned him a career-high in goals (39) while his second of the game was No. 40 on the season.

Surely though, helping a good cause would be highlight No. 1 when the night was all said and done for Pastrnak.

