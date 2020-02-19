Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The post-home run celebration may never be the same for Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez.

Martinez, who always shared a jumping hug in the dugout with former Red Sox utility player Brock Holt, will no longer have that opportunity. Holt, as you may know by now, signed a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday ending his seven years in Boston.

It prompted a question to Martinez about who he would embrace after each dinger during the 2020 season.

“That’s a good one,” Martinez told reporters in Fort Myers, Fla. Wednesday, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “Whoever’s there. I don’t know.”

Martinez also sent Holt some well wishes now that the two won’t be sharing the dugout in Boston.

“You wish him the best,” Martinez said, per Cotillo. “He was a character in here. He was fun to be around. You wish him the best, but that’s the business side of it.”

The Red Sox will open their spring-training schedule Saturday when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays, after issuing a thank you message to Holt Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images