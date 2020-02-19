The post-home run celebration may never be the same for Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez.
Martinez, who always shared a jumping hug in the dugout with former Red Sox utility player Brock Holt, will no longer have that opportunity. Holt, as you may know by now, signed a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday ending his seven years in Boston.
It prompted a question to Martinez about who he would embrace after each dinger during the 2020 season.
“That’s a good one,” Martinez told reporters in Fort Myers, Fla. Wednesday, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “Whoever’s there. I don’t know.”
Martinez also sent Holt some well wishes now that the two won’t be sharing the dugout in Boston.
“You wish him the best,” Martinez said, per Cotillo. “He was a character in here. He was fun to be around. You wish him the best, but that’s the business side of it.”
The Red Sox will open their spring-training schedule Saturday when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays, after issuing a thank you message to Holt Wednesday.
