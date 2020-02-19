Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Although the Edmonton Oilers are plagued by a number of injuries, the Boston Bruins are not heading into Wednesday night’s game with any preconceived notions.

After falling to the injury-riddled Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 on Jan. 14, the Bruins know exactly what happens when you assume an opponent will be weakened by injuries. And despite a plethora of Oilers injuries, Bruce Cassidy doesn’t want a repeat of that performance any time soon.

“When you have a team that puts some young guys in, we’ve been through this before. We watched Columbus beat us with younger guys,” Cassidy told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “They just checked really well, kept the game simple, and then relied on some other guys that were in the lineup to make their plays, and get goaltending and special teams.

“Edmonton has enough of all of those elements. They’ve got good special teams, their goaltenders are solid, their first line will score. So at the end of the day, to me, that’s what we’re up against.”

So, what’s Wednesday’s focus? Making sure players are ready to check well for a full 60 minutes, and not assume anything just because a few guys are missing.

The Oilers current injury list includes Connor McDavid (quad), Oscar Klefbom (shoulder) Joakim Nygard (hand), Kris Russell (concussion) and James Neal (foot). The team is also without Zack Kassian, who is serving a seven-game suspension.

Puck drop for Bruins-Oilers is at 8:30 p.m. ET. on NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images