Mookie Betts and David Price appear to be headed for Los Angeles, much to the dismay of one of their teammates.
Multiple sources reported Sunday that a deal sending the Boston Red Sox stars to the Dodgers had been agreed upon after a three-team deal involving the Minnesota Twins hit a snag earlier in the week. News of the initial deal saddened Red Sox teammate J.D. Martinez, who reacted to Tuesday’s news with a brief yet heartbreaking tweet
And just like last time, Martinez took to Twitter following Sunday’s reports with another simple reaction.
Check it out:
😔😔
— J.D. Martinez (@JDMartinez28) February 9, 2020
Check out more details about the reported trade here >>>
Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images