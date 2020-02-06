Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been an exciting week for Charlie McAvoy.

McAvoy’s first goal of the 2019-20 season came at the perfect time for the Bruins. The 22-year-old lit the lamp in overtime Wednesday night to lift Boston to a road win over the Chicago Blackhawks, which pushed the Black and Gold’s win streak to five.

McAvoy’s clutch tally came just two days after his alma mater, Boston University, notched an exciting 5-4 win over Boston College in the Beanpot semifinals.

The defenseman apparently has been leading the charge in Beanpot talk in the Bruins locker room, as made evident by Jake DeBrusk’s Instagram post Wednesday night. DeBrusk, who leaped into a bear hug of McAvoy after the latter scored the game-winner against Chicago, couldn’t help but give his teammate a little grief.

McAvoy surely will be rooting on the Terriers on Monday night when they attempt to dethrone two-time reigning Beanpot champion Northeastern. The championship bout, which can be seen on NESN, is slated for a 7:30 p.m. ET puck drop at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images