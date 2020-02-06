Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics apparently are finding it difficult to make a deal before the 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline.

Boston had discussions with the Golden State Warriors about guards Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III before both players were sent to the Philadelphia 76ers, NBA insider Keith Smith reported Thursday. A deal never materialized due to multiple reasons, including the Celtics’ lack of roster spots.

Here’s Smith’s update:

Told Boston was in on Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III, but Golden State would not take take any salary back. Boston wasn't willing to waive players who have guaranteed money extending into next season. Lack of roster spots is working against the Celtics a little right now. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 6, 2020

Burks and Robinson both would have been welcome additions to a Celtics bench that undeniably needs improvement. Burks is averaging 16.1 points and shooting 37.5 percent from 3-point range, while Robinson is scoring 12.9 points per game while shooting 40 percent from distance. Instead, they will bolster a Sixers bench that arguably was worse than Boston’s prior to the trade.

In other Celtics news, Boston reportedly made an offer for Detroit Pistons big man Christian Wood but was turned down.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images